PUNXSUTAWNEY — If you’re looking to get in shape, a trainer here in Punxsutawney may be the answer to your problem.
Francis Catalano, Back 2 Basics certified personal trainer, said that he can help you on an individual basis. The Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce helped cut the ribbon at his new business, located upstairs at 117 E. Mahoning St., Suite C, Punxsutawney, over the weekend.
“We’re starting out small, and I kind of like the setting where I can work one-on-one, training an individual,” Catalano said, adding that clients seem to like it as well.