CANOE TWP. — A Reynoldsville woman and a 3-year-old child were injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash Sunday in Indiana County.
Kristen M. Shaffer, 23, was traveling near the intersection of Smyerstown Road and Buffalo Lodge Road in Canoe Township around 11:45 a.m. when her brakes failed and she ran a stop sign and into a field, according to state police at Punxsutawney.
Shaffer’s 2004 Chevrolet Suburban jumped a ditch, causing the front bumper to hit the other side of the ditch. The SUV then rolled onto its roof.