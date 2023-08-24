BRADFORD TWP. — A Reynoldsville teenager was killed in a two-vehicle crash in the early morning hours of Tuesday in Clearfield County, state police said in a report posted Thursday.
Updated: August 25, 2023 @ 2:12 am
BRADFORD TWP. — A Reynoldsville teenager was killed in a two-vehicle crash in the early morning hours of Tuesday in Clearfield County, state police said in a report posted Thursday.
Derraick S. Burkett, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash occurred at approximately 2:21 a.m. Aug. 22 in the intersection of Route 322 and Shiloh Road in Bradford Township.
Police said Burkett’s vehicle, a 2022 Chevrolet Colorado, failed to stop at the flashing red signal and proceeded into the path of a 2014 Freightliner Cascadia. The second vehicle struck Burkett’s on the passenger side, sending it out of control into the guiderail. Burkett’s vehicle then continued across both lanes, struck the guiderail a second time and caught fire as it came to rest.
The second vehicle also went out of control, leaving the roadway and coming to rest in the culvert.
The driver of the second vehicle and a passenger in Burkett’s were treated for injuries of unknown severity.
