REYNOLDSVILLE — Residents came to Wednesday night’s Reynoldsville Borough Council meeting to express concern over issues regarding borough police.
Stacy Snedden inquired on the status of the proceedings and asked how long it would take to get a police officer back in Reynoldsville.
“Money is being wasted. We need police. We need to have someone protecting our community,” Snedden said.
Solicitor Joe Ryan said the local police union has filed three suits against the borough for unfair labor practices. He said one of those actions has been dismissed and the other two are still under litigation. He said he could not speak to how long those actions would take to be resolved. Ryan said council voted to move forward with hiring a chief of police and the process is ongoing.