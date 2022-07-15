Festival

REYNOLDSVILLE — The citizens of Reynoldsville are celebrating the annual Red, White and Blueberry Festival this weekend.

The festivities kicked off Friday, and a full slate of fun is on the agenda for today, courtesy of Reynoldsville residents, businesses and community organizations. A few events will be held Sunday as well.

The full schedule follows:

Today

• 8-11 a.m. Blueberry pancake breakfast at American Legion Post 392, $5 per participant, $2 for children six and under, prepared and served by Legion volunteers and Boy Scout Troop 72, proceeds benefit the festival

• 8:30 a.m.

— Craft and vendor fair downtown

— Race for Reynoldsville, starting behind the fire hall

• 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Special events at And Now Yoga on Main Street

• 10 a.m. to noon: Sidewalk chalk drawing contest in front of Farmers National Bank on Main Street

• 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Homecoming Car Show at borough park

• 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Elk Burgers in front of Reynoldsville Elks 517 on Main Street

• Noon: Flag ceremony and retirement of used flags at Veterans Memorial Park with Reynoldsville American Legion and Boy Scout Troop 72

• 2 p.m. Children’s bike parade by Viking Refrigeration, beginning at Kunselman Park. Awards for cutest, prettiest, best red, white and blue, muddy/outdoor, best overall girl, best overall boy

• 2-4 p.m. Sampling and adult slashes at Downtown Distributors

• 2:45 p.m. Children’s blueberry pie eating contest in front of the Historical Society Building, sponsored by Mike’s BiLo

• 3 p.m. Announcements and awards at the stage in Veterans Memorial Park

• 4-6 p.m. Buffalo Burgers near the main stage by John Read Masonic Lodge

• 4-10 p.m. Adult Beer Garden by DuBois Area Jaycees

• 4-9:30 p.m. Music on the main stage by Suzie Dalessanro, Killin’ Time and Harmony Hot Haus

• 7 p.m. Race at Hummingbird Speedway off Route 950

• 9:45 p.m. Fireworks sponsored by O’Bryon Medical & Eye Associates, seating available on park bleachers

Sunday

• 10:30 a.m. Church in the Park at the pavilion

• 11:30 a.m. Free ice cream sundaes at the pavilion sponsored by Plum Hollow Dairy Farm and Sarah’s Soft Serve

• 1-7 p.m. Free swim at Reynoldsville Pool

In addition, attendees can visit Maxim Berry Farm (624 Haines Ridge Road) and Blueberry Hill Farm (10160 Route 322) throughout the festival.

