REYNOLDSVILLE — A Reynoldsville man who was charged with more than 300 counts of child pornography in July now faces additional charges, including indecent assault of a minor, that were filed last week at District Judge David Inzana’s office.
Edward Forrest Frank, 64, was charged with indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age, indecent assault of an unconscious person, two variations of corruption of minors and harassment. These are in addition to 315 counts of child pornography, one count of dissemination of photo/film of child sex acts and one count of criminal use of a communication facility, filed in a separate case July 16.
According to court documents, the latest charges stem from an incident reported to DuBois-based Pennsylvania State Police via ChildLine July 22. The victim related that she had been sexually abused by Frank at some point between December 2017 or January 2018. During interview, she told police she had fallen asleep in Frank’s residence while watching television while he was nearby, using his computer. She said that when she woke up, Frank was rubbing her inappropriately over her clothes and holding her down with his legs. She used an anatomically correct doll to demonstrate for police. She said she was able to get up from the bed and go to another room to prevent him from touching her, telling police, “I was scared he was going to rape me.”