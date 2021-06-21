WINSLOW TWP. — A Reynoldsville man sustained minor injuries in a crash that occurred after 3 a.m. Thursday on Route 322 in Winslow Township, Jefferson County.
After police responded to the scene, the driver, Devin D. Cathcart, 26, DuBois, related that he had been traveling east in a 2015 Ram 1500 when a deer entered the roadway from the westbound lane.
Cathcart said he attempted to miss the deer by steering off of the eastbound lane, at which time the vehicle struck an embankment around the passenger-side door. The vehicle then spun 180 degrees and went approximately 30 feet further east before coming to rest facing west on the eastbound berm.