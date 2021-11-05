A Reynoldsville man has been declared a sexually violent predator under Pennsylvania’s Megan’s Law, and sentenced on child sexual and other offenses, Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett’s office announced in a release Friday.
Following a jury trial in June, Michael Scott Zernell, 54, was found guilty of criminal attempt to commit statutory sexual assault, two counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child under 13, aggravated indecent assault of a child under 13, three counts of indecent assault, six child pornography offenses, three counts of criminal use of a communication facility and three counts of invasion of privacy. He was also convicted of six counts of aggravated assault and fleeing and eluding related to an attempt to escape Pennsylvania State Police troopers who were pursuing him.