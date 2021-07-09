BROOKVILLE — A Reynoldsville man was found guilty of multiple child sex offenses last month by a jury in Jefferson County.
Michael Scott Zernell, 53, was found guilty of statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child under 13, aggravated indecent assault and indecent assault, according to District Attorney Jeff Burkett said Friday.
The jury also found Zernell guilty of multiple counts of child pornography, criminal use of a communication facility and invasion of privacy.
Additionally, he was convicted of six counts of aggravated assault and fleeing and eluding after leading state police on a chase in his vehicle when confronted with rape allegations in February 2020.
“Micheal Zernell is a child predator,” Burkett said in a news release. “He needed to be removed from society and we were happy to make that happen.”