REYNOLDSVILLE — A Reynoldsville man has been charged with more than 300 counts related to child pornography following an investigation that began over two years ago, according to documents filed at District Judge David Inzana’s office last week.
Edward Forrest Frank, 64, faces 315 counts of child pornography, one count of dissemination of photo/film of child sex acts and one count of criminal use of a communication facility.
Frank was committed to the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of posting $70,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. July 30 at Inzana’s office.