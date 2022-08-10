REYNOLDSVILLE — A Reynoldsville man is facing charges including several felonies after allegations of sexual abuse of a minor, according to a criminal complaint filed this week at District Judge David Inzana’s office.
Anthony Wendell Brown, 60, was charged with corruption of minors, unlawful sexual contact with a minor (sexual offenses), unlawful contact with a minor (obscene and other sexual materials and performances), indecent assault and harassment.
The investigation began in January when state police in DuBois received a report that a juvenile had accused Brown of sexual assault to a third party. The juvenile alleged that Brown had shown her pornography and explicit photos of himself and touched her inappropriately. She told police that the inappropriate touching continued over a period of a few weeks.
Police said they attempted to interview Brown several times, but he would not cooperate. According to the criminal complaint, he told police the allegations were because people were “junkies and trying to get him in trouble.”
Brown was committed to the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of posting $30,000 bail.