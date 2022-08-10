Police

REYNOLDSVILLE — A Reynoldsville man is facing charges including several felonies after allegations of sexual abuse of a minor, according to a criminal complaint filed this week at District Judge David Inzana’s office.

Anthony Wendell Brown, 60, was charged with corruption of minors, unlawful sexual contact with a minor (sexual offenses), unlawful contact with a minor (obscene and other sexual materials and performances), indecent assault and harassment.

