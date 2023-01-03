REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Borough Council discussed hazard pay for employees of the borough during 2021.
Council member Max Smith said during the last meeting of the year that in 2021 there were employees who weren’t laid off and came to work every day. These include three full-time and one 80-percent-time employee.
Smith said the COVID-19 relief plan funds allow the borough to provide these employees with hazard pay. He said other communities have done this for their employees, even double what the borough is proposing.
The proposal was to provide $1,000 to each full-time employee, and $800 to the 80-percent-time employee as hazard pay for 2021.
Smith made the motion, and John Cheslanavich seconded it. Smith and Cheslanavich voted yes, and Ralph “Tucker” August and Mike Popson were opposed. The motion failed to pass.