REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville borough office has been closed until further notice due to COVID-19, the borough announced Wednesday via its Facebook page.
The borough also announced the cancellation of its most recent council meeting, though no official reason was given. The date of its next meeting will be announced later.
The news came as the Brookville Area School District reported its own cancellations as a result of the virus. Its planned school open houses next week will no longer take place after the district’s COVID-19 dashboard identified 11 more positive cases among students, Superintendent Erich May said in a release.