REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Borough Council discussed a camera surveillance policy at Wednesday’s council meeting.
Council president Bill Cebulski asked if everyone on council had a chance to read the policy, which was sent by email.
Council member Kyle Gordon asked if council was going to include the maintenance building in the policy as well.
Cebulski said the maintenance building will follow the same guidelines set forth in the policy. Gordon asked if the cameras would be operated by the mayor and police. Cebulski said it would be a different policy, but follow the same guidelines. He said the borough needed to get policies and procedures set down in regard to this issue.