REYNOLDSVILLE — During the public comment section at Wednesday night’s meeting, the Reynoldsville Borough Council listened to Rick August of Winslow Township regarding the borough’s policy on ATV stickers.
August said the township met with state Rep. Brian Smith and is getting signs in regard to ATVs driving on the streets. He said the signs are coming from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and explained that the township is “signing up” with DCNR and there will be no more stickers on the township’s end. He said that residents would still have to get their registration plates, but by the signing up with DCNR, they do not need to provide the stickers anymore.