Reynoldsville Borough Council awards “Citizen of the Month” award

The Reynoldsville Borough Council awarded their “Citizen of the Month” award to Allan Klebacha for his work at the Reynoldsville Memorial Park. Pictured here is Klebacha receiving the award from Ralph “Tucker” August.

 Photo by Justin Felgar/The Punxsutawney Spirit

REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Borough Council awarded the “Citizen of the Month” award to Allan Klebacha. Cebulski said Klebacha puts in a great amount of work at the Memorial Park.

“I stop in from time to time, and Tucker can vouch for it. He’s just a guy that finds a way to get it done. He’s always on this job or that job, and he has done an excellent job. He is a lifelong resident of Reynoldsville, he graduated from the high school here, served in the military. It’s well deserved,” Cebulski said.

