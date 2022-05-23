Reynoldsville Borough Council awards “Citizen of the Month” award

REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Borough Council awarded the “Citizen of the Month” award to Allan Klebacha. Cebulski said Klebacha puts in a great amount of work at the Memorial Park.
“I stop in from time to time, and Tucker can vouch for it. He’s just a guy that finds a way to get it done. He’s always on this job or that job, and he has done an excellent job. He is a lifelong resident of Reynoldsville, he graduated from the high school here, served in the military. It’s well deserved,” Cebulski said.