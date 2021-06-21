POLK TWP. — A cash reward is being offered by Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest in a weekend case involving the theft of a stolen vehicle in Jefferson County.
A 1997 Dodge Caravan was reported missing between the hours of 9:30 p.m. Friday and 3 a.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Eagles Nest Road, Polk Township.
Someone stole the black vehicle with a partial PA license plate of –0117 from a nearby field.
The owner left the vehicle unattended while she was at a party, according to state police at DuBois.