PUNXSUTAWNEY— A Punxsutawney man and his family are in search of a kidney donor for a transplant.
Barry Young, a retired special education teacher, had a lengthy illness in 2019 that put him in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh. He was there for 80 days, and it stirred up his kidneys and eventually started him on dialysis in October of that same year.
Karen Young, Barry’s wife, said it seemed like yesterday, but it’s beginning look like it’s been a long time already.
