Kidney donor

Pictured is Barry Young and his family as they are joining together to help find a living donor for a kidney transplant: (front, from left) Dade Davenport, grandson; Christina Young, daughter-in-law; Adria Young, granddaughter; Amoreena Pauley; (back) Eric Young, son; Craig Young, son; Barry; and Karen Young, wife. (Photo submitted)

PUNXSUTAWNEY— A Punxsutawney man and his family are in search of a kidney donor for a transplant.

Barry Young, a retired special education teacher, had a lengthy illness in 2019 that put him in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh. He was there for 80 days, and it stirred up his kidneys and eventually started him on dialysis in October of that same year.

Karen Young, Barry’s wife, said it seemed like yesterday, but it’s beginning look like it’s been a long time already.

Read the full story in The Spirit Thursday.

Tags

Recommended for you