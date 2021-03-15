HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf will expand more business and event capacity limits and lift a raft of long-standing coronavirus restrictions on bar service starting on Easter Sunday, giving some relief to one of the hardest-hit business sectors, his administration said Monday.
The announcement relaxing capacity limits on events is the second time Wolf has taken such a step this month as spring sports seasons start up and virus-related hospitalizations continue to decline.
The relief is still three weeks away, meaning bars and restaurants will still have to live with the current limits during St. Patrick’s Day celebrations and the NCAA Tournament’s March Madness craze.
Those establishments can raise indoor capacity limits to a maximum of 75% from 50%, but must follow the state's social-distancing requirements, which include wearing masks except for when eating and drinking.