Central Fire Department firefighters extinguished a truck fire in Cloe, Bell Township, on Thursday afternoon.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

BELL TWP. — The Punxsutawney Central Fire Department was dispatched to a truck fire on Route 36, Bell Township on Thursday.

Central’s Engine-20-1 and Rescue-20 responded at 12:57 p.m. to the location behind the Bent and Dent in Cloe.

