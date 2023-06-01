PAHS

Punxsutawney Area High School

PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School Board discussed a controversial topic of banning certain books from the school library, which was first brought to the attention of the board by member Deneen Evans.

Dr. David Wachob, vice president of the board, chaired the meeting in the absence of Matt Kengersky, who was out of town and unable to attend the meeting but provided a statement: “I do not want politicians telling my son he can’t read a book. If you believe in freedom and liberty, banning books is generally a bad idea.”

