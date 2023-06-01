PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School Board discussed a controversial topic of banning certain books from the school library, which was first brought to the attention of the board by member Deneen Evans.
Dr. David Wachob, vice president of the board, chaired the meeting in the absence of Matt Kengersky, who was out of town and unable to attend the meeting but provided a statement: “I do not want politicians telling my son he can’t read a book. If you believe in freedom and liberty, banning books is generally a bad idea.”
The first speaker was Jessica Smith, a candidate for school board who secured one of the Republican nominations in last month’s primary. She said she was there reveal some things in books that are in the high school library.
“This book is called ‘What Girls are Made Of,’ which has a particular concern,” Smith said. “It contains explicit sexual nudity, sexual activities, controversial religious commentary and profanity.”
Smith read some excerpts regarding sexual experiences and listed profane words by the number of times they appear.
She read excerpts also from another book, “The Nerdy and the Dirty,” which she said contained explicit sexual activities: sexual assault, sexual nudity, profanity, controversial religious commentary, violence, drug use and suicide.
“I would like to know as the mother of two girls, who puts these books in the library?” she asked.
Trevor Yount, also a Republican nominee for school board, read from “A Court of Silver Flames,” saying the author has 14 books total in the library.
“I don’t know who thinks this smut is okay for our children to read, but if you do, then there are some serious issues,” Yount said. “As I read these excerpts from this book, I could only think about 13- or 14-year-old children reading this book and it made me sick.”
“It’s sick to think about this vile garbage polluting the minds of our youth,” Yount said.
Doug Blose, another Republican school board candidate, said that removing sexually explicit books from the PAHS library is not book banning.
“It simply removes books that we have exposed somebody else’s child to sexually explicit material from the school shelves; parents are free to purchase these books for the kids and they can bring them to school if they want to. It’s not your job to provide them,” Blose said. “School boards are legally permitted to create policy standards that prevent age-inappropriate sexually explicit content from the library.”
He said removing these books is not a violation of anyone’s constitutional rights.
“Several states including Florida, Texas and Missouri have passed laws requiring more than 300 books to be removed from their libraries,” Blose said, adding that they were challenged in court and upheld..
“I understand that some of these books are for a course called Contested Literature, which was not taught due to a lack of interest,” Blose said. “The lack of interest makes me wonder if any type of pilot program was conducted to gauge interest before the curriculum was purchased.”
“It seems to me it would be a prudent course of action, fiscal responsibility and student welfare before purchasing any curriculum, they should have a pilot program to check this out,” Blose said. “Did the school board read any of these books in question before committing our tax dollars? I can’t imagine approving questionable material without first reading the books, and who approved the purchase of these books?”
Resident Tami Carulli spoke from the opposite perspective regarding three books that were being considered to be banned.
“One of the books that was ‘The Hate U Give’ by Angie Thompson,” Carulli said. “I read that book, and I’m not sure why it would be considered to be banned.”
“There’s hardly any sex in it at all. I read it, and it’s a very good book; I would encourage everyone to read this book,” she said. “This book hits on justice, repression but also hope, love and solidarity.”
Carulli said she’s not sure who is making the decision on the books, but they have to be very careful not to take them out just because they address uncomfortable subjects, versus something that is very sexual.
Lisa Gourley, a school board candidate who secured enough write-ins for the Democratic nomination this fall, spoke about reading and the wonderful gift that it is.
“No matter what you call it, when you censor books, you are banning books, plain and simple,” Gourley said.
Following the meeting, Wachob said that they are going to look into having more input in book selection allowing parents to also be a part of that committee.