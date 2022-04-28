The Jefferson County Farm Bureau is recognizing Rural Roads Safety Week by encouraging county motorists to travel safely on roadways this spring and throughout the year.
In a news release, the Farm Bureau said:
“You may have noticed that farmers are returning to the fields to begin planting crops. As the new season gets underway, tractors, farm trucks, wagons and other large equipment are once again traveling on Pennsylvania roadways. To the distracted or impatient motorist, vehicles such as these can pose a threat when safe driving practices are not observed. For example, if a car is traveling 55 mph and comes upon a tractor moving 15 mph, it only takes five seconds to close a gap the length of a football field between the car and the tractor."