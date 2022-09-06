PAES Pool

Residents of the Punxsutawney Area School District attended Tuesday’s board meeting to implore members to keep the elementary school pool open, after the possibility of a future closure was raised at a meeting last week.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — The discussion of repairs and the constant water leaks brought up the discussion of possibly of someday closing the indoor pool at Punxsutawney Area Elementary School at last week’s school board meeting.

The brief discussion regarding the pool brought several members of the community to Tuesday’s voting meeting to express their support for keeping the pool open.

Tags

Recommended for you