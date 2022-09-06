PUNXSUTAWNEY — The discussion of repairs and the constant water leaks brought up the discussion of possibly of someday closing the indoor pool at Punxsutawney Area Elementary School at last week’s school board meeting.
The brief discussion regarding the pool brought several members of the community to Tuesday’s voting meeting to express their support for keeping the pool open.
“I was born and raised here, my parents were born and raised here, and my kids were born and raised here,” Amy Morris said. “I have practiced law here for 30 years, and I’m also an avid swimmer. I’ve been using the PAES pool for over 20 years now since it opened in 2002.”
“I’m here to tell you there are two main reasons why I love it so much,” Morris said. “Number one is my mental health and number two is my physical health.”