PUNXSUTAWNEY — Several Punxsutawney softball players spoke during the public comments section of the Punxsutawney school Board meeting on Tuesday in support of Brian Hallman, who they hope the board will hire as head coach.
Avary Powell, an incoming junior, said the players were there to bring attention to the team’s need for a new coach for the 2024 season. She said she has been playing softball since she was nine years old. She said Hallman has cultivated her knowledge, passion and respect for softball. She said Hallman coached her for five years throughout Little League and all of her years in tournament ball. She said Hallman has taught her and many others not only the fundamentals of the game, but also how to have confidence in yourself, trust for teammates and coaches, sportsmanship, and to have class on the field. She said it has always been a dream to play high school softball, but for her and many others, their freshman and sophomore years were a struggle for a variety of reasons.