PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Punxsutawney resident is looking to give back to the community after his battle with addiction.
Francis Catalano, West Mahoning Street, came to Punxsutawney Borough Council’s Monday meeting and requested permission to hold an event in Barclay Square.
“I came from the bad side of town. Years ago I suffered from a life of addiction, and my whole life, the last 20 years, I was a real thorn in the community,” Catalano said. “I did my time and I’ve been clean about four years now. I came home with a bag of clothes right to my apartment in downtown.”
He said that he had a dream to become a personal trainer, and began training with some other men while he was in prison.
“When I came home, I was getting the schooling to get certified to be a trainer,” Catalano said. “I worked at Ragley’s hardware store for about a year, then I did some local construction, and recently I opened a business called Back to Basics Fitness.”