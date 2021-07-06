PUNXSUTAWNEY — There’s been a lot of praise going regarding the American Hero Banners in Punxsutawney and in other surrounding communities,
Joseph T. Hetrick loves the banners, but realizes with having that many throughout the town it is tough figure where your family members banners are located.
Hetrick said the project was born out of his frustration for not being able to find my grandfather’s and my father’s banner in the 250 banners that have been erected throughout Punxsutawney.
“The banners cost $300 a piece, so I had a stake in the game so I wanted to find my grandfather’s banner,” Hetrick said. “So I went to the gift shop one day and saw my grandfather’s banner was laying on the floor in the back of the shop.”