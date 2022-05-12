OLIVER TWP. — More than a dozen area fire companies were dispatched to a working structure fire on Harriger Enterline Road, Oliver Township, on Thursday.
Firefighters were dispatched at 4:34 p.m. on Thursday. The Oliver Town-ship, McCalmont Township, Lindsey and Brookville fire companies arrived on the scene to a wall of flame in the fully involved structure fire.
According to reports from the scene, the first engines to arrive used deck guns to douse the huge fire as the structure collapsed onto the ground.
There was no word if anyone was home when the fire was first reported or who first called it in.