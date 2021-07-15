OLIVER TWP. — Republican candidates for the Pennsylvania U.S. Senator’s office, Commonwealth Court and the gubernatorial race met in the Oliver Township firehall on Thursday night to introduce themselves to the residents of Jefferson County.
Candidates running to replace U.S. Senator Pat Toomey in 2022 spoke first, beginning with Jeff Bartos. He touted his experience as a successful businessman and as the candidate for lieutenant governor in 2018.
Bartos said he disagreed with the way Gov. Tom Wolf handled the COVID-19 crisis, and said he put his own business on the line to stay open keep his employees. Bartos said he was a lifelong conservative.
Other Republicans on hand were Robert Sheesley, representing gubernatorial candidate Lou Barletta; Ed Moye, representing U.S. Senate candidate Kathy Barnette; gubernatorial candidate Dr. Nche Zama; Commonwealth Court candidate Stacy Wallace; U.S. Senate candidate Martin Rosenfeld; and gubernatorial candidate Jason Richey.