YOUNG TOWNSHIP — The new state representative for the 66th district is set to host his first senior expo, coming up Friday in Young Township.
Rep. Brian Smith (R-Jefferson/Indiana) will host the expo from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at the Punxsutawney First Church of God, 23 Skyview Drive.
Exhibitors from local, county and state agencies, medical organizations and other senior-focused groups will be on hand to share their expertise and information about the programs, services and issues important to seniors.