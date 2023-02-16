Brian Smith

State Rep. Brian Smith of Punxsutawney. (Photo submitted)

PUNXSUTAWNEY — State Rep. Brian Smith (R-Jefferson/Indiana) will introduce legislation to return the start of rifle antlered deer season to the Monday after Thanksgiving, rather than the Saturday after, he announced in his newsletter this week.

The season traditionally began on Monday, but was switched to Saturday by the Pennsylvania Game Commission in 2019.

