PUNXSUTAWNEY — State Rep. Brian Smith (R-Jefferson/Indiana) will introduce legislation to return the start of rifle antlered deer season to the Monday after Thanksgiving, rather than the Saturday after, he announced in his newsletter this week.
The season traditionally began on Monday, but was switched to Saturday by the Pennsylvania Game Commission in 2019.
“Changing the opening day to Saturday has robbed Pennsylvania buck hunters of precious time with family and friends as many must now leave for deer camp immediately following Thanksgiving dinner,” Smith wrote.
That Saturday is also Small Business Saturday, which Smith said leads to a loss of revenue to businesses and non-profits that benefit from the event.
Smith’s legislation also proposes that the season run from its new Monday opening consecutively through the second Sunday, allowing for two more weeks of hunting without interruption.