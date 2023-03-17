Harmon Field tree

The Harmon Field Tree that has to be removed by the request of the Army Corps of Engineers.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — The huge tree located in Harmon Field next to the Mahoning Creek levee is proving to be an expensive problem to remove.

Toby Santik, Punxsutawney borough manager, said at a recent council meeting that on April 11, eight engineers are going to inspect the trees that are on the easement.

