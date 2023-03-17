PUNXSUTAWNEY — The huge tree located in Harmon Field next to the Mahoning Creek levee is proving to be an expensive problem to remove.
Toby Santik, Punxsutawney borough manager, said at a recent council meeting that on April 11, eight engineers are going to inspect the trees that are on the easement.
Santik said that he had a representative from U.S. Rep. Glen Thompson’s office three weeks ago and he showed her the tree, which is next to the pavilion and growing into the flood control.
“That tree is going to be a big problem. It’s now back to us to cut the tree down, and that alone is going to be a huge expense and I’ll have the numbers at the next meeting and get different bids,” Santik said. “This is going to be well above six figures; they now want us to remove the entire root ball system.”