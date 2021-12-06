Remembering Pearl Harbor

Gun turret number 3 of the USS Arizona still rises above the surface of the water at Pearl Harbor. The surprise attack that sunk the battleship took place 80 years ago today. Local veterans organizations encourage the community to take a moment to remember the 2,403 American lives, including 68 civilians, that were lost that day, plus another 1,178 wounded. Also destroyed or damaged were 19 U.S. Navy ships, including eight battleships, and 188 aircraft.
