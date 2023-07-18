DUBOIS — An annual event is going through a bit of a change this year, as the Relay for Life of DuBois and Elk County is being held on Saturday, July 22, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Event Chair Eva McKee advised to bring a lawn chair and stay for the day, as they have lots of events planned. She said their goal going into this year’s event was $750,000 and they have already exceeded it.
McKee said both DuBois and Elk County had their own Relay for Life events, but the American Cancer Society made the decision to combine them.
“DuBois is honored and proud to have the Elk County Relay join us; we have had great support from the Elk County area,” McKee said. She said that sponsorship, the sale of luminaries and fundraising will still be held in Elk County.
She said there will be a twist to the event this year, as the theme is “Squatch Out Cancer.” She said they have five vendors coming in from a Bigfoot and paranormal group who will be on-site from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. She said they will have three speakers talking about what they do while the band interchanges.
She said guests will be able to get their picture taken with a giant Bigfoot statue for $1 with their own camera or cellphone, and the bull statue will be provided by Dean Kestner from the Tiona PA Ice Box of Warren County.