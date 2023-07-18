Spirit logo

DUBOIS — An annual event is going through a bit of a change this year, as the Relay for Life of DuBois and Elk County is being held on Saturday, July 22, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. 

Event Chair Eva McKee advised to bring a lawn chair and stay for the day, as they have lots of events planned. She said their goal going into this year’s event was $750,000 and they have already exceeded it.

