REYNOLDSVILLE — The seventh annual Red, White and Blueberry Festival will return to Reynoldsville this weekend with an array of events set for the downtown area.
Sam Bundy, of the festival committee, encouraged attendees to visit the Maxim Berry Farm (624 Haines Ridge Road) and the Blueberry Hill Farm (10160 Route 322) throughout the day for blueberries and other specials.
“Check out our visitors center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Reynoldsville Historical Society,” Bundy said. “Maps for the community yard sale scheduled for July 16 through July 17 will be available there and on goreynoldsville.com.”