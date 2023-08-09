BROOKVILLE — Chriss Schultz, disaster program manager for the American Red Cross for this area, gave an update to the Jefferson County commissioners on Tuesday.
She said she wanted talk about some of the targeted initiatives the Red Cross embarked on this year, with guidance from Emergency Services Director Tracy Zents. She said their fiscal year runs from July 1 to June 30. She said her department’s regular course of business is responding to disasters, and they have disaster action team members who respond to disastrous events, mainly single and multi-family fires. She said in Jefferson County, they responded to 10 single or multi-family fires last year, assisting 20 adults and 16 children. She said many of those fires were in Punxsutawney. She said when they respond to a disaster, they offer immediate assistance, which is often financial in nature, as well as emergency supplies.