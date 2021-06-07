PUNXSUTAWNEY — A recent Punxsutawney Area High School graduate is the recipient of an annual nursing scholarship.
Jadyn McMahan has been awarded the Anna Marie (Lanzendorfer) Jordan, RN, Nursing & Healthcare Professions Scholarship.
The fund honors Jordan for her commitment and care of her patients at Punxsutawney Area Hospital from 1949 to 1986. At the time of her retirement she held the position of director of nursing, and afterward continued her care and commitment to friends and family.
The scholarship was established through Bridge Builders Community Foundations in 2017 by Jordan’s nephew, Daniel Lanzendorfer.
McMahan plans to attend Indiana University of Pennsylvania, according to her senior profile published in The Spirit last month. She is daughter of Michael and Sherri McMahan of Punxsutawney.