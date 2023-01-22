BROOKVILLE — The Rebecca M. Arthurs Memorial Library in Brookville held a seminar on how to protect yourself from digital fraud as part of a digital literacy grant.

Library director Janine Strohm said they received a digital literacy grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Indistry Bureau of Workforce Development. She said they were awarded $45,000, which included purchasing a variety of electronics equipment, such as laptops, a projectors, microphones, among others. She said they were able to hire teachers to teach classes on digital literacy. She said the RMA Library is also partnering with the Summerville Library.

