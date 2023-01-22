BROOKVILLE — The Rebecca M. Arthurs Memorial Library in Brookville held a seminar on how to protect yourself from digital fraud as part of a digital literacy grant.
Library director Janine Strohm said they received a digital literacy grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Indistry Bureau of Workforce Development. She said they were awarded $45,000, which included purchasing a variety of electronics equipment, such as laptops, a projectors, microphones, among others. She said they were able to hire teachers to teach classes on digital literacy. She said the RMA Library is also partnering with the Summerville Library.
“A lot of the things we wrote into the grant were things we wanted to see in this area. We have a lot of people asking if we have these classes, wanting to learn more about their computers. There are a lot of people that come in and don’t know how to use an email or how to get an email, they don’t know the basics of it. Being as small as we are, the funding is just not there for us to pay an actual person who is here all the time. The staff can answer tech questions, but to have a part-time person whose only job is to answer those questions was so hard because we just didn’t have the money. When we got this opportunity, it was a little scary because this was the biggest grant we have ever gotten. I think the impact is going to be great for the people in the area, just learning digitally. We are going to have basic classes such as mouse skills, but eventually we want to partner with CareerLink to have classes on job seeking, resumes and things of that nature. A lot of people are interested in learning about apps, and even how to get your Netflix on your TV. Part of the grant was also to get hotspots so we could go out and use the internet in other places as well,” Strohm said.