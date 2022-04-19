Punxsutawney resident George Rathmell will not appear on the ballot for next month’s primary as a candidate for U.S. Congress, following a ruling by the Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court April 8.
The court, in an opinion written by Judge Mary Hannah Leavitt, granted a petition to remove Rathmell from the primary ballot as a Republican candidate for representative of the 15th Congressional District.
The court’s decision clears the way for the incumbent, Republican U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, to claim the party’s nomination once again, with no other candidates on the ballot. There is only one Democrat in the race, Ronnie Ray Jenkins, who is running as a write-in, according to Ballotpedia.