INDIANA — PennDOT is alerting drivers that a detour will begin for Prospect Avenue (State Route 2033) beginning April 18 for the replacement of Rathmel Bridge No. 2 in Winslow Township, Jefferson County.
To detour, motorists should follow US Route 322 to West Liberty Road (State Route 2016) to Prospect Avenue (State Route 2033). The detour is 3.4 miles.
Contractor Francis J. Palo Inc. of Clarion will be replacing the existing structure that carries Prospect Avenue (State Route 2033) over Soldier Run.