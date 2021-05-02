Jefferson County had a slow weekend for COVID-19 reports, with two days of data adding only five cases to the cumulative total that now stands at 3,208. No more deaths were reported either, leaving that total at 95.
featured
Quiet weekend brings five COVID-19 cases, no deaths to Jefferson County
- By Matthew Triponey, Of The Spirit
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- Quiet weekend brings five COVID-19 cases, no deaths to Jefferson County
- Farmers market reopens at new location Friday
- County still has not received American Rescue Plan funds
- ‘A view from my rocking chair’: Air blast injection building process
- Punxsy baseball wins 17-16 slugfest with 7 runs in 7th
- State releases overdose statistics during pandemic
- Mayor: Punxsutawney joining Bells Across Pennsylvania on Sunday
- American Legion names essay contest winners
Popular Content
Articles
- Police: Woman charged with stealing $5K from Big Run War Memorial Fund
- Brookville man arrested for assault
- Status of St. Anthony Church in Walston changes
- Mayor: Punxsutawney joining Bells Across Pennsylvania on Sunday
- Punxsy foundation reorganizes to better help serve area
- Pennsylvania’s Move Over Law now in effect
- PAHS mock crash addresses drunk, distracted driving
- Big Run CARES group to disband
- Punxsy man faces child endangerment charges
- Shumaker running for reelection as county coroner
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
Did you get a COVID-19 vaccination yet?
You voted: