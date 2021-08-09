PUNXSUTAWNEY — All three Punxsutawney fire companies, along with McCalmont Township and Big Run, were dispatched to a dumpster fire endangering a structure on Cleveland Street at 3:10 p.m. Monday.
Central Fire Department’s Engine-20-1 arrived on the scene as firefighters pulled a hand line off their truck and worked at knocking the fire down. Lindsey’s Engine-40 and Elk Run’s Engine-Rescue-30 were also on the scene.
The fire companies had a quick response, especially Central, which was returning from directing traffic for a disabled tractor-trailer on Snyder Hill Road.