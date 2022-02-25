PUNXSUTAWNEY — As the world watches tragic events unfold in Ukraine, there is one tradition from that country that continues despite the bad news, known worldwide as Pysanky eggs.
A pysanka (plural: pysanky) is a Ukrainian Easter egg, decorated using beeswax and dyes.
The word comes from the verb pysaty, “to write,” as the designs are not painted on, but written with beeswax.
Jeanne Curtis, of Punxsutawney, has been at the forefront of maintaining the annual tradition in the local area. She is easy to spot driving through town in her P.T. — which has come to be known as the Eggmobile — decorated from top to bottom with magnetic Pysanky eggs.