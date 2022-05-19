PXYCF donates to borough

Ryan Ishman (right), Punxsutawney Area Community Foundation, Inc., hands a check to Toby Santik, Punxsutawney Borough manager.

 Photo submitted

PUNXSUTAWNEY —The Punxsutawney Area Community Foundation, Inc. (PXYCF) announced the awarding of its first-ever Bonus Grant to the borough of Punxsutawney.

The $500 grant was awarded based on a competitive application process. The request for proposals targeted groups working with 11-to-14-year-olds to fund the creation and operation of a summer activity program that will result in a cooperatively developed presentation during the week of the Festival in the Park.

The borough’s application outlined an energetic program to create a summer program for “tweens” while also addressing the issue of improving knowledge about local government and the way it functions. 

During the five-week program, youth will gather under the leadership of a staff person and adult mentors to meet and engage with borough employees, learn about the structure and operation of borough government and visit the various borough facilities. 

