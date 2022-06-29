Yvonne Ransbottom has been selected as the next president of the Psi chapter of the Delta Kappa Gamma International Society.
Ransbottom follows Kristin Hills as its 35th president, a biennium role that began with a May induction.
Delta Kappa Gamma promotes professional and personal growth of women educators and excellence in education. Because it is an honorary society, membership is by invitation to key women who have distinguished themselves in the field. Ransbottom was chosen for admission in 2002.