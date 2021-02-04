BIG RUN — A Punxsutawney woman is charged with attempted murder and multiple other offenses after allegedly stabbing and assaulting another woman at a house in the borough late last week, state police said.
June Lee Frantz, 60, of the 100 block of East Liberty Street, was arraigned Saturday before District Judge David B. Inzana and is in the Jefferson County Jail after failing to post $250,000 bail.
No preliminary hearing had been set as of Thursday afternoon.
