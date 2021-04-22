PUNXSUTAWNEY — If you thought that Wanda Emhoff’s 99th birthday party last year was pretty cool with a large contingent of cars driving by her home, you should’ve seen this year’s celebration.
Emhoff’s 100th birthday party, which took place on Thursday, was bigger and better.
Just like last year, the birthday celebration began with a parade of cars, which was led by Punxsutawney Borough Police Chief Matt Conrad and K-9 officer Fury in front of a procession of 50 vehicles filled with Emhoff’s friends and relatives.