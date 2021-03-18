PUNXSUTAWNEY — As more of the COVID-19 protocols are changing, so is the number of people who can tour the Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center, particularly Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts.
Marlene Lellock, executive director, said they’ve just added a Girl Scout Journey for Juniors to their schedule.
“Get Moving Journey Day will be held on April 24,” Lellock said. “For Girl Scouts, we currently offer Journey programs for Daisies, Brownies, Juniors and Cadettes.”
The center also offers pre-scheduled tours. The cost for general admission is $7 per scout.