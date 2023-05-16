Residents of the Jefferson County area reported to the polls Tuesday to vote in state and local primaries, with the Punxsutawney school board and borough council races being particularly closely watched.
PUNXSUTAWNEY BOROUGH COUNCIL:
Punxsy council is filling three four-year seats and two two-year seats. With no Democratic candidates on the ballot for either, the focus was on the borough’s Republican voters. For the four-year seats, they backed (in order of vote totals) Josh McAfoos, Jennifer Blose and Joelle Hoffman-Smith. McAfoos and Blose are incumbents. There were enough write-ins in play to potentially change the results.
Republican voters favored McAfoos and Hoffman-Smith for the two-year seats.
At least one candidate, Sharon Murray, is known to have run a write-in campaign.
PUNXSUTAWNEY SCHOOL BOARD:
There are four seats available. Only two candidates — incumbent David Wachob and Cindy Taylor — cross-filed with both parties, leaving them a relatively clear path to the Democratic nomination. However, the Democratic ballot had enough unresolved write-ins to potentially challenge Wachob’s slot.
The Republican ballot saw a much more crowded field. At the end of the day, Doug Blose, Jessica L. Smith, Trevor Yount and incumbent Deneen Evans — who ran as a group, actively supporting one another’s campaigns — appeared to have successfully won their primaries and secured the Republican nomination. However, there were enough write-ins in play to potentially affect the results.
At least two candidates, Lisa Gourley and Sally Villella, are known to have run write-in campaigns.
A portion of Indiana County is included in the Punxsutawney Area School District. It was not clear as of Spirit press time how those votes affected the race.
COUNTY RACES:
As of Spirit press time, Commissioner Jeff Pisarcik appeared set once again to be the Democratic nominee, with challenger John Adduci receiving over 300 fewer votes. B. Jean Shaw was the sole candidate for auditor, with too few write-ins to challenge her status as nominee.
As of 10:30 p.m., a shakeup in the county commission looked possible on the Republican side. With two seats available, incumbent Scott North was leading in the vote totals, and newcomer Mark H. Humes was not far behind. Incumbent Herbert L. Bullers Jr. trailed Humes.
Republicans were also able to vote for two county auditors, and there were only two candidates on the ballot, Douglas Edward Kougher and Edward J. McGinnis Jr.
Samuel L. Bartley and Brianna Bullers were the sole Republican candidates for sheriff and register/recorder.
District judges Jacqueline “Sis” Mizerock and Gregory M. Bazylak — cross-filed with both parties — were the sole candidates on the ballot.
LOCAL RACES:
There was one Democratic candidate for Young Township supervisor, Sam Farcus. There were two Republican candidates for the same open seat. Tuesday night, that race was very close, with E. Diane Defelice Powell leading incumbent Lillian Cameron by six votes. There are 57 write-ins yet to be resolved.
Blair Kriner was the sole Republican candidate for four open seats on Big Run Borough Council. There were no candidates on the Democratic ballot.
There were three open seats on Brookville Borough Council. There were no candidates on the Democratic ballot, and only three on the Republican: Randon Bartley, Phil Hynes and Rick A. Park. There were not enough write-ins to challenge their status as party nominees.
Brookville area voters were also able to fill five seats on the school board. There were only two candidates on the ballot, incumbents Herbert W. McConnell Jr. and Amanda Mignogna, the former of whom cross-filed with both parties. However, there were numerous write-ins — 312 on the Democratic ballot and 2,414 on the Republican — that had yet to be resolved by election officials.
There was one Democratic candidate for three Reynoldsville Borough Council seats, leaving Dave Fleeger on track for the party’s nomination. There were four Republican candidates, with Zach Garman, Jeff Siple and Ralph Tucker August seeming to prevail over William Cebulskie.
STATE RACES:
As of Spirit press time, county Democrats favored Debbie Kunselman over Daniel McCaffery for the open Pennsylvania Supreme Court seat. There are two open seats on the Superior Court. Area residents heavily favored Jill Beck for one of them, and Timika Lane was narrowly leading Pat Dugan at Spirit press time. For Commonwealth Court, local Democrats overwhelmingly backed Bryan Neft over Matt Wolf.
County Republicans, by a margin of less than 500 votes, favored Patricia A. McCullough over Carolyn Carluccio as their nominee for the state Supreme Court. For Superior Court, there are two open seats and two candidates on the ballot, Maria Battista and Harry F. Smail Jr. The former received considerably more support from county Republicans. For Commonwealth Court, local Republicans supported Megan Martin over Josh Prince.
Results statewide were still being tabulated at Spirit press time. On the Democratic ballot, McCaffery had a strong lead over Kunselman for Supreme Court. Beck and Lane also had strong leads for Superior Court, and Wolf was leading Neft for Commonwealth Court.
As for the Republicans, Carluccio was leading a tight race over McCullough, and Martin was soundly defeating Prince for Commonwealth Court.