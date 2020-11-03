Pictured voting at the Jefferson Street Social Center is Haley McAfoos of Punxsutawney. Many area precincts had lines of voters waiting to cast their ballots in this presidential election.
Brian Smith, former Punxsutawney Borough Council president, defeated Jefferson County Commissioner Jack Matson in the primary that was held in June this year due to COVID-19.
Smith had 26,501 votes in the 66th District at Spirit press time, 11 p.m.
In the race for state Senate, Dush was on track to defeat Democratic candidate Margie Brown with 77 percent of the vote and 72 percent of precincts reporting.
And in the race for U.S. Congress, incumbent Republican Glenn Thompson defeated Democrat Robert Williams, who conceded as Thompson led with 75 percent of the vote and 45 percent of precincts reporting.
Check the Nov. 4 edition of The Spirit for further details.