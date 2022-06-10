PUNXSUTAWNEY — Now that all of the kids are out of school, it’s time for VBS to get underway. Helping kick things off is the First United Methodist Church, which has partnered with the Punxsutawney Salvation Army for this year’s Vacation Bible School.
In a continuing ministry partnership, Punxsutawney First United Methodist Church and the Salvation Army of Punxsy are combining efforts to offer VBS June 13-15 from 6 to 8 p.m. nightly.
“Norb-e,” this year’s theme, is all about a space exploration assistant tasked with helping those participants complete a mission to seek the glory of God in the furthest reaches of the universe.
Registration is now underway and can be completed in a few simple steps online.
Visit www.myvbs.org/PunxsyFirstUMC to sign up.
You can also visit either the Salvation Army or Punxsy First UMC’s Facebook pages for more details and to follow the discussion leading up to the week, or call 814-938-7500 Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.